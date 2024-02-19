Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,566,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,587,000 after acquiring an additional 235,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $200.30 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.53 and a 200 day moving average of $193.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

