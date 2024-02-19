Stokes Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $124.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $556.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $124.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.