Stokes Family Office LLC Buys 201 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $110.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.34. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

