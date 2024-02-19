Stokes Family Office LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RELX stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Relx Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

Relx Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.