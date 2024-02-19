Stokes Family Office LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 147.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Relx Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of RELX stock opened at $42.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. Relx Plc has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $43.09.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
