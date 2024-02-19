Stokes Family Office LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $450.96 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $414.56 and a 52-week high of $496.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.84 and a 200 day moving average of $455.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

