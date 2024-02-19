Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total value of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $253.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

