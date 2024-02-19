Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 4,465 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,010,000 after buying an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 549.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,201,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,185,000 after buying an additional 1,016,226 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

