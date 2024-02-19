Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 684 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $32,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,491. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.31 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.70.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

