Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $81.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPCR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
