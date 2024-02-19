Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $81.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPCR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

