Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $360.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.52.

NYSE:SYK opened at $349.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.68. Stryker has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $352.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,992 shares of company stock worth $70,256,533. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

