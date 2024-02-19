Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Shopify Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.