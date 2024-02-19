Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Primerica by 110.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after buying an additional 236,051 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,017,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $246.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.41. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $248.04.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

