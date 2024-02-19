Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $1,040.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $629.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $803.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.38. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $85.61 and a 52-week high of $1,077.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,089 shares of company stock worth $43,682,125 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,481,000 after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

