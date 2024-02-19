Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Atlas FRM LLC

Atlas FRM LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the period. Suzano comprises 1.9% of Atlas FRM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atlas FRM LLC owned about 0.08% of Suzano worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Suzano by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Suzano by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Suzano by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.70. 1,427,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,382. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. This is a positive change from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

