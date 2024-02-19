Sycale Advisors NY LLC Invests $19.87 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 236,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,868,000. TKO Group accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,916,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,812,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,249,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,455,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.