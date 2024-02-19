Sycale Advisors NY LLC Invests $19.87 Million in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 236,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,868,000. TKO Group accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,916,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,812,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,249,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,455,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TKO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
