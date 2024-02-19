Sycale Advisors NY LLC Purchases Shares of 236,358 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 236,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,868,000. TKO Group accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,949,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,333,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,249,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.
TKO Group Price Performance
Shares of TKO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.63. 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
TKO Group Company Profile
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.
