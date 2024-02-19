Sycale Advisors NY LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 2.3% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

