Sycale Advisors NY LLC Trims Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,484 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Liberty Global worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CQS US LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,230 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 229,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Liberty Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 23.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,745,000 after purchasing an additional 717,571 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 81.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 72,263 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.10. 5,898,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($7.88). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

