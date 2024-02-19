Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $72,201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth $59,941,000. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,177,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,231 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.