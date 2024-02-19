Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) vs. Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventyx Biosciences 0 7 1 0 2.13 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $27.86, indicating a potential upside of 1,032.40%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.09%. Given Ventyx Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ventyx Biosciences is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventyx Biosciences N/A -53.98% -50.43% Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -155.06% -68.52%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ventyx Biosciences has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ventyx Biosciences and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventyx Biosciences N/A N/A -$108.43 million ($3.13) -0.79 Syros Pharmaceuticals $14.88 million 10.17 -$94.65 million ($3.75) -1.91

Syros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ventyx Biosciences. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventyx Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Ventyx Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome. In addition, the company develops VTX3232, a CNS-penetrant NLRP3 inhibitor. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Encinitas, California.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

