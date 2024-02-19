Syscoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $107.46 million and $2.43 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,964.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.28 or 0.00516264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00150118 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00029462 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 780,282,326 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

