Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Target by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.61. 4,319,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,376. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Target

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.