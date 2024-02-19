TD Cowen Boosts GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $78.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.09.

GXO stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,681,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,301,000 after purchasing an additional 100,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

