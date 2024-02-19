TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Decreased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 5.3% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of TE Connectivity worth $337,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

