Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TISI stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

