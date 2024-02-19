Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,172,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare worth $340,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

