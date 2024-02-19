Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,172,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Tenet Healthcare worth $340,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare
In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Price Performance
THC opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tenet Healthcare
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.