Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Textron makes up approximately 3.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.05% of Textron worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,115. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

