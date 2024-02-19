TFB Advisors LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,097,000 after acquiring an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,482 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

