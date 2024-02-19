TFB Advisors LLC Buys 137 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Stock Performance
Shares of ORCL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,936,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,397. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.31.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
