TFB Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.5 %

LH traded down $5.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.64. 1,151,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

