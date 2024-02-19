TFB Advisors LLC Grows Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. TheStreet raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $78.41. 24,457,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.