TFB Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 544.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 782.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 328,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 826,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 226,708 shares during the period.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BBUS traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.31. 178,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

