TFB Advisors LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

TFB Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJAN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 71.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $203,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $250,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.43. 45,684 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

