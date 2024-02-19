TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 88.3% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 483,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,846 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 114.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 75,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $378.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,979. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.37. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.83.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,965 shares of company stock worth $43,140,714 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

