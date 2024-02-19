The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.40. 6,057,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,359,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

