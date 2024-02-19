The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $144.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

CLX stock opened at $151.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 239.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,341,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,622,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after buying an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after buying an additional 93,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after purchasing an additional 357,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,184,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,356,000 after purchasing an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

