The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Rathbones Group PLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,222,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,651 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola worth $292,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,316,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $256.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.