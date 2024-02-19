The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,947,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,316,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

