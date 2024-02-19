The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of GEO stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

About The GEO Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 960,968 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 38.6% during the second quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,575,000 after buying an additional 566,514 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 311.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

