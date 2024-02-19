The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
The GEO Group Stock Performance
Shares of GEO stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.48.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $608.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.47 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.
Featured Articles
