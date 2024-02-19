The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,273,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,371,000 after purchasing an additional 745,654 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $2,300,710,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $384.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $396.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

