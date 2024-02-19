The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $59,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.64. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $396.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

