The Goldman Sachs Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $656.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $656.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $631.54.

HUBS stock opened at $613.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $580.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.82 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $356.07 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 49.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

