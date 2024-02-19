The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $22.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Upwork

Upwork Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,910 shares of company stock worth $682,403. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Upwork by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,669,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.