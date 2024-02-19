The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $138.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $124.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,068.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

