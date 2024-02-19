The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Holdings Reduced by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.84. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

