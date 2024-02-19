The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.08. 1,699,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.38.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

