TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider John Goold acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,155.34).

TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance

Shares of LON WRKS opened at GBX 25.65 ($0.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,565.00 and a beta of 1.06. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get TheWorks.co.uk alerts:

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.