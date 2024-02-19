TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Acquires £12,000 in Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider John Goold acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,155.34).
TheWorks.co.uk Price Performance
Shares of LON WRKS opened at GBX 25.65 ($0.32) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,565.00 and a beta of 1.06. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 12 month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile
