Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$130.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TIH. National Bankshares set a C$137.00 price target on Toromont Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.38.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

