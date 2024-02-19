Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TIH. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$124.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$135.38.

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at C$124.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$100.81 and a 12-month high of C$125.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

