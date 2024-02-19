Tortilla Mexican Grill’s (MEX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance
Shares of MEX stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £14.69 million, a P/E ratio of -950.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.50 ($1.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.97.
About Tortilla Mexican Grill
